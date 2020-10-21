Eknath Khadse quits BJP, to join NCP on Friday

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse has resigned from all posts of the party. He is likely to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday.

NCP state president and Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday confirmed that Mr. Khadse has resigned from all posts of the BJP and will be joining the NCP on Friday. Mr. Khadse is one of the senior most leaders of the BJP Maharashtra and has hold on north Maharashtra.

Mr. Khadse was unhappy within the BJP for over two years now. He was asked to resign from the ministerial post in the previous BJP-led state government over allegations of graft. Despite inquiry, none of the allegations have yet been proven. He in the past had demanded to make probe committee report public which was not accepted by the then CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Mr. Khadse was sulking within the BJP and despite best efforts by BJP state president Chandrakant Patil.

Mr Khadse's daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse is BJP MP from North Maharashtra.

Mr. Khadse's decision to quit BJP is seen as a blow to the party as he being the tallest leader from North Maharashtra and likely to ignite more switchovers from the BJP.