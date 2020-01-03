Eknath Khadse in touch with me: Gulabrao Patil

Cabinet Minister Gulabrao Patil from the Shiv Sena has said disgruntled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse is in touch with him, and Mr. Patil would meet Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray soon.

The senior BJP leader has openly expressed his resentment against his party colleagues on several occasions. He recently gave an interview to a Marathi channel where he said former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior leader Girish Mahajan wanted to finish his political career. However, BJP leaders have clarified that there is a misunderstanding that will be resolved soon, that they would be getting in touch with him and that he would continue to be with the BJP.

Meanwhile, Mr. Patil was speaking to mediapersons in Jalgaon in the backdrop of the scheduled Zilla Parishad (ZP) elections.

“Mr. Khadse and I have discussed the ZP elections, and he has agreed to help us. His network will be beneficial to us. A reporter asked me, ‘What is your strength in the ZP?’ I said our numbers are less, but five BJP members and Mr. Khadse are in touch with us. I will meet Uddhavji day after tomorrow. It’s up to him (Mr. Khadse) to decide where he wants to go,” Mr. Patil told The Hindu.

The Shiv Sena wants to wrest the Jalgaon ZP from teh BJP and will be contesting the elections under the MVA alliance.