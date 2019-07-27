Eknath Gaikwad appointed Mumbai Congress working president

Former MP and State minister Eknath Gaikwad (79) is the new working president of the Mumbai Congress, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, K.C. Venugopal, announced on Friday.

The post had been lying vacant since Milind Deora resigned as Mumbai party chief following the party’s loss in all five of the six seats it contested in the city in the Lok Sabha polls. The letter signed by Mr. Venugopal said Mr. Gaikwad’s appointment has been approved by outgoing Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

“I am happy over the responsibility given to me by Rahul Gandhiji. I will fulfil my duty as required,” Mr. Gaikwad, known as one of the prominent Dalit faces of the party in Mumbai, said.

Born on January 1, 1940, Mr. Gaikwad started as a Youth Congress worker and rose within the party organisation. He became MLA for the first time in 1985. He was the MoS Public Health, Medical Education & Family Welfare in the State government from 1999 to 2004. He was elected to Lok Sabha from Mumbai South Central in 2004 and retained the seat in 2009. He lost to Shiv Sena’s Rahul Shewale in 2014 and again in 2019. His daughter Varsha Gaikwad is the MLA from Dharavi.

Meanwhile, sources within the Congress claimed Mr. Deora’s resignation has not been accepted. “There is no question of appointing a president for the Mumbai unit since Milind Deora’s resignation has not been accepted,” a senior leader said.

Mr. Gaikwad’s name was finalised in a meeting between State president Balasaheb Thorat, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and Mr. Deora, after which it was sent to Maharashtra in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge.

Mr. Deora said party leaders and workers will lend full support to Mr. Gaikwad, who is one of the most experienced leaders in Mumbai. “I also trust that the party will take a decision on the post of president, Mumbai Congress, at the earliest,” the former MP said.