Ejaz Lakdawala in police custody till January 27

The Mumbai Crime Branch produced gangster Ejaz Lakdawala before a metropolitan magistrate’s court on Wednesday for allegedly trying to extort and preparing to murder a businessman from Jogeshwari in 2016. Mr. Lakdawala was remanded in Crime Branch custody till January 27.

According to the Crime Branch, Mr. Lakdawala had demanded ₹2 crore from a businessman and threatened him with dire consequences.

But the businessman did not pay heed to his demand, which saw Mr. Lakdawala plan a plot to attack him.

Mr. Lakdawala asked one of his henchman named Prashant Rao, who is in Nashik jail, to carry out the attack on the businessman. Mr. Rao was in charge of Mr. Lakdawala’s gang in India, and was responsible for recruiting men to run his extortion business.

Mr. Rao contracted Sagar Indulkar, Ankush Tavde and Sagar Chavan to carry out the hit on the businessman. But the three were arrested by the Anti-Extortion Cell from SV Road in Jogeshwari based on a tip-off. Their interrogation led the Crime Branch to Mr. Lakdawala as an accused in the case.

The Crime Branch on Tuesday informed the court of wanting to arrest Mr. Lakdawala in the case. Mr. Lakdawala was arrested from Patna on January 8 for trying to extort money from a real estate developer in Bandra. He has been on India’s most wanted list since 1998, and is an accused in 25 cases of murder and attempted murder. The Crime Branch has over 80 complaints of extortion against him in Mumbai.