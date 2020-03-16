Eicher rolls out vehicles equipped to follow new emission guidelines

Indore

16 March 2020 02:19 IST

With the April 1 deadline for implementation of the new BS-VI emission norms just weeks away, Volvo Group and Eicher Motors’ joint-venture VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) Limited recently unveiled its range of trucks and buses along with an innovative solution to strengthen the ecosystem for the upcoming shift. The solution includes an uptime centre which will provide round-the-clock remote telematics-based real time diagnostic support to Eicher trucks and buses on Indian roads.

Speaking at an event to mark the occasion at its Pithampur manufacturing facility near Indore on Tuesday, managing director and chief executive officer Vinod Aggarwal said contrary to VECVs expectations, the commercial vehicles segment had not seen any improvement in sales since September.

Mr. Aggarwal had in December last told The Hindu that he could see improvement in January-March quarter as a result of pre-buying by customers ahead of BS-VI norms kicking in.

“Pre-buying has not happened. Financiers are on the defensive. Dealers and manufacturers are worried. Pricing has taken a hit and big fleet operators are bargaining,” he said.

While truck sales were back to 2014-15 levels, Mr. Aggarwal said, there was a stagnation as far as bus sales were concerned. “School bus sales are good. There has been no drop and is similar to last year.”

The company also launched its innovative BS-VI solution, EUTECH6, which promises higher fuel-efficiency and improved productivity.

Eicher had unveiled its first BS-VI offering in June last year with introduction of new generation Pro2000 series. Offering vehicles in the 4.9-55 tonnes range, VECV is India’s third largest commercial vehicle manufacturer.

“Eicher’s new BS-VI offering takes a lead in providing the most comprehensive and innovative solution to our customers. Our BSVI engine technology is backed by over six years of experience of supplying Euro VI base engines to Volvo Group,” Mr. Aggarwal said.

Mr. Aggarwal said VECV’s new uptime solution, which is an additional support service, aimed at ensuring a differentiated aftersales experience for customers.

Eicher claimed the EUTECH6 solution would not only reduce fuel costs but would significantly improve productivity for the customers with new uptime solutions.

“Our programme for technicians in our dealer network and for drivers of our customers will ensure seamless transition to BS-VI across the country,” Mr. Aggarwal said.

The uptime centre will provide service support with a team of diagnostic experts offering remote and predictive diagnostics and specialised field support to all BS-VI Eicher vehicles, which is in addition to the round-the-clock Eicher on-road service to provide highway assistance across the country.

(The writer was in Indore at the invitation of VECV)