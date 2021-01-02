Efficiency of Mumbai Police beyond doubt: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. File Photo.

Mumbai

02 January 2021

‘Won’t allow attempts to malign image’

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday praised the Mumbai Police saying nobody can raise a question mark over their efficiency, and added that he would never allow anyone to malign their image.

He said the police force led from the front during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to ensure the safety of people. Mr. Thackeray was speaking at a programme held at the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office, in which stolen belongings recovered by the police were returned to the owners.

“There is no end to the accomplishments of the Mumbai Police and the tradition of policing dates back to 150 years. With this long tradition and their efficiency, no matter how much one tries, he will not be able to malign their image and I promise that if anyone attempts to do so, I will not allow that to happen,” he said.

“The mouths of those who tried to defame the Mumbai Police were shut as the police’s accomplishments are huge,” he said. “During the pandemic, police worked hard, due to which thousands of these personnel contracted the infection, with some of them getting martyred in the line of duty,” he added.

Later, speaking at the launch of an e-pledge initiative, ‘Majhi Vasundhara’, for environment protection and conservation, Mr. Thackeray said that the need of the hour was to make environment protection a people’s movement.