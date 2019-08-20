ED summons Raj Thackeray; MNS dubs it political vendetta

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray in connection with a probe into a money laundering case, evoking a sharp reaction from the party, which termed the action political vendetta.

Payment default case

With Mr. Thackeray asked to appear before the ED on Thursday, the MNS has convened a meeting of office-bearers on Tuesday to discuss the issue. The ED has also summoned Unmesh Joshi, son of former chief minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi, in the case. The agency is probing alleged irregularities relating to loans and equity investment worth over ₹860 crore by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) in Kohinoor CTNL, founded by Mr. Joshi and Mr. Thackeray.

In 2008, IL&FS surrendered its shares in Kohinoor CTNL at a loss, and Mr. Thackeray exited the consortium, after which IL&FS started advancing loans to Kohinoor CTNL. The company, however, defaulted on all the loans, and in 2018, IL&Fs, too, started defaulting on several of its own loans, after which the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi police initiated investigations into the matter.

In a charge sheet filed by the ED last week, IL&FS is accused of advancing loans to various companies without adequate collateral. Kohinoor CTNL, which was initially formed to buy and develop Kohinoor Mill No. 3, is now under the control of a Prabhadevi-based group.

‘Nothing to do with it’

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said he learnt about the ED notice to Mr. Thackeray from the media. He warned the MNS of “consequences” if it resorts to protests that inconvenience the public. He said, “ED works independently and we have nothing to do with it. If nothing wrong has been done, then there should be no need for Raj to be afraid.” MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said political vendetta was behind the ED notice. He said the BJP is nervous as Mr. Thackeray is unifying the opposition parties against the “new Hitler of new India”. He said neither MNS nor Mr. Thackeray will succumb to pressure politics and will continue the fight the “dictatorship”.

