ED summons Raj Kundra for questioning in Mirchi case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday issued a notice to businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, in connection with the agency’s investigation into the assets of deceased gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

The ED is probing alleged laundering of large sums of money that Mirchi made through a host of Indian companies, and has already made four arrests. One of the arrested accused is businessman Ranjeet Bindra, and ED officials said scrutiny of his financial transactions led them to Mr. Kundra.

“Inquiries have revealed some dealings between Mr. Kundra’s Bastian Hospitality and Mr. Bindra, who was at one point also named as a director of the company. These are prima facie findings and we need to make inquiries with Mr. Kundra to verify them,” an ED officer said.

The officer said Mr. Kundra has been asked to come to the ED office at Ballard Estate on November 4 so that his statement can be recorded.

Mr. Bindra was allegedly working in collaboration with Humayun Merchant, an aide of Mirchi, who held the latter’s power of attorney. All the deals that Mr. Merchant, also an arrested accused, conducted in India were allegedly on behalf of Mirchi.

The other two accused arrested are Haroun Yusuf, chairman of a trust through which a large part of the money was laundered in the form of real estate deals, and Rinku Deshpande, who allegedly represented bogus tenants in whose names cheques were issued to launder the money.