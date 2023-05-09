ED seizes properties of Serum Institute co-founder under FEMA

May 09, 2023 02:29 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - Mumbai:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday seized three immovable properties in Mumbai belonging to Zavarey Soli Poonawalla, co-founder of the Serum Institute of India, under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The ED is investigating a case of misuse of Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) under the provisions of the FEMA against Mr. Poonawalla and his family. As per the agency, “Mr. Poonawalla’s name was found in the Panama Papers revelations regarding off-shore entities. The investigation has revealed Mr. Poonawalla and his family members had remitted foreign exchange abroad by misutilising the provisions of the LRS scheme. They used the maximum permissible limit and from the year 2011-12, they remitted money abroad via misdeclarations under the pretext of ‘family maintenance and self-maintenance’ etc, however none of their family members was residing abroad or holding NRI status.”

The entire funds remitted by Mr. Poonawalla and his family members under the LRS were invested into Stallast Limited based in British Virgin Island to purchase four apartments at Paddington, London.

Continuous enjoyment

The ED’S press release states, “Multiple FEMA contraventions were seen in these transactions. Apart from misdeclarations in the remittances, Mr. Poonawalla and his family members wrongly claimed these investments as foreign portfolio investments, but in reality, the foreign entity was completely controlled by them and thus, they did overseas direct investment in a foreign wholly owned subsidiary without due permission of the Reserve Bank of India. The foreign assets were not declared to the RBI. They continued to hold above foreign assets till date and are in continuous enjoyment of the same.”

“The properties abroad were acquired through the funds remitted under the LRS to avoid reporting requirements to the RBI and thus, Mr. Poonawalla has misutilised the LRS. Therefore, the equivalent value of three properties held by them at Ceejay house, Worli, Mumbai costing ₹41.64 crore belonging to him and is family members has been seized,” the press release mentioned.

