ADVERTISEMENT

ED searches premises of former auditors of IL&FS

May 10, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

Their properties were raided in connection with money laundering and financial irregularities

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches against two former auditor firms of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) in connection with money laundering and financial irregularities.

IL&FS had filed for bankruptcy in 2018. The auditors are currently with BSR and Associates and Deloitte Haskins and Sells. Their premises in Mumbai were searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added.

The Central agency swung into action a week after the Supreme Court set aside a Bombay High Court verdict that quashed a probe by Serious Fraud Investigation Office against the two companies, leading to action against them under the Companies Act and allowing the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to take its enquiry forward against them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2019, the ED had taken cognisance of a First Information Report by the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing filed against IRL, ITNL (group companies of IL&FS), its officials and others. It had then attached assets of various entities in this case.

Soon thereafter Hari Sankaran, 66, former vice chairman of IL&FS and Ramesh Bawa, 58, former managing director and chief executive officer of IL&FS were arrested by the SFIO in April 2018. They are currently out on bail.

The SFIO had claimed that IFIN extended loans to external parties, many of which had already begun defaulting. The agency claimed that the top management knew of the probable stress because of the loan defaults.

The IFIN management adopted “fraudulent practices” to not let these loans or credit facilities be classified as non-performing assets, violating many guidelines set by the Central bank, the SFIO stated in the complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US