ED registers money laundering case against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar

ED is likely to issue summons to Ravindra Waikar and others accused in the case

November 03, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - Mumbai

ANI
Ravindra Waikar. File.

The Enforcement Directorate registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Ravindra Waikar in connection with the construction of a luxury hotel on Jogeshwari. The case is registered against Waikar in '₹500 crore 5-Star Hotel Scam'. Mr. Waikar is accused of defrauding the BMC of ₹500 crore by obtaining permission to build a five-star hotel on a plot reserved for a BMC playground.

ED is likely to issue summons to Ravindra Waikar and others accused in the case.

According to officials, they have obtained all the case-related documents and statements from Ravindra Waikar which were handed over to Mumbai police EOW (Economic Offences Wing). Earlier, Ravindra Waikar was questioned by the ED for around eight hours in a money laundering case.

Mr. Waikar is a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly representing the Jogeshwari East Assembly Constituency. Mr. Waikar is a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray.

