ED provisionally attaches assets of Sanjay Raut’s family

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. File photo. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

April 05, 2022 15:25 IST

Land is estimated to be worth ₹9 crore and flat approximately ₹2 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday provisionally attached eight tracts of land owned by the family of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Alibaug and a flat at Dadar in a money laundering case connected to redevelopment of Patra chawl in Goregaon.

The land is estimated to be worth ₹9 crore and the flat approximately ₹2 crore. While probing the ₹1,034 crore land scam case, the ED found that Mr. Raut’s close aide and businessman Pravin Raut had made a payment of ₹55 lakh from the proceeds of crime through his wife Madhuri’s account to Mr. Raut’s wife Varsha’s account.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pravin Raut’s arrest

Pravin Raut was arrested by the ED in the case on February 2 and a charge sheet was filed. Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited’s promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, who are currently lodged in jail as accused in the case, have been named.

On February 23, the 47-acre Patra Chawl redevelopment project finally took off and brought relief to close to 700 tenants. A report published in 2018 by former housing secretary Sanjay Kumar found an error in the calculation of the Patra Chawl area causing a loss of ₹474 crore.