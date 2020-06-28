ED opposes closure of probe against Goyal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has objected to the Mumbai Police filing a closure report in a cheating case registered earlier against now-defunct Jet Airways, its promoter Naresh Goyal, and his wife.

Stating that the police didn’t consider crucial facts of the case, the ED has filed an intervention application before a court.

Jet Airways, Mr. Goyal and his wife Anita were booked on charges of cheating and a criminal beach of trust in February this year by the MRA Marg police. The charges were framed based on a complaint filed by city-based Akbar Travels India Private Limited, who alleged that they were cheated of ₹46 crore by the Goyals.

In its closure report filed before a court a month later, the police said there was no evidence to probe the case further. In its application, the ED has said that the police failed to consider the facts that were crucial in establishing the case against the Goyals.

Meanwhile, Akbar travels has decided to challenge the closure report in court. “The report by the city police seemed to have been filed without any proper investigation. No investigation has been done on our allegations of personal assurances by the director (of Jet Airways) and also on foreign account details provided by the complainant,” Akbar Travel’s counsel Dharmesh Joshi said on Saturday. He said the firm will file a petition on July 6.

As per the complaint filed with the police earlier, Jet Airways had done business worth ₹900 crore with Akbar Travels between 2018-19. It alleged that the airline and its promoter have failed to pay ₹46,05,68,036 to the travel company.

Despite knowing the financial crisis at Jet Airways, which was in position of no return, Mr. Goyal made false promises. He willfully induced the travel company to take booking on behalf of the airline, the complaint said.

The ED is conducting a probe against the Goyals and the defunct airline under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and Foreign Exchange Management Act.