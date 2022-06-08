ED opposes bail to Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik; says “prisoners do not have voting rights”

June 08, 2022 10:44 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday opposed the bail plea for a day filed by the Nationalist Congress Party leaders to cast their vote in the Rajya Sabha elections on June 10.

Former home minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh and current cabinet minister of Maharashtra government Nawab Malik filed their bail from Arthur Road Jail on Monday.

Tassine Sultan, the investigating officer of ED, filed a short reply in both the bail pleas that said, "It is pertinent to mention that prisoners do not have voting rights under the Representation of People (RP) Act. The right to vote is a statutory right created under section 62 (right to vote) of the RP Act and the law is settled that the 'right to vote being a statutory right is subject to restrictions prescribed in the RP Act. Hence, the application is liable to be rejected at the very threshold."

Mr. Malik was arrested on February 24 after being questioned by the ED for seven hours for a case that dates back to the year 1999. On April 21, 2021, an FIR was registered against Mr. Deshmukh under section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was arrested by ED on November 2, 2021.

Both their pleas stated, since they are both elected members of the legislative assembly, that they need to vote for the elections. Special judge RN Rokade will hear the matter on June 8.