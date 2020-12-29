ED notice: Varsha Raut seeks time till January 5

Mumbai

29 December 2020 23:49 IST

A day after Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut alleged that an Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice to his wife, Varsha was part of a political vendetta, he said that she has sought time till January 5 to appear before the agency.

“We have nothing to hide. We have every paper that is to be shown to the agency. Those who want to hide something will either abscond or join BJP. We are not going anywhere neither quitting the Sena,” said Mr. Raut on Tuesday.

Ms. Raut has been served the notice in connection with an alleged ₹4,300-crore money laundering case in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank. On Monday Mr. Raut had, at a press conference, lashed out at the opposition BJP accusing it of influencing the ED to destabilise the coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.