GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

ED Nagpur attaches ₹38.33 crores assets linked to Shreesurya Investments

The assets valued at ₹38.33 crore in the multi-level marketing scam of M/s Shreesurya Investments (Sameer Joshi) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on May 31, 2024.

Updated - June 06, 2024 03:43 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 03:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only. File

Image used for representative purpose only. File

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Nagpur has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets located in Nagpur, Amravati, Akola and Madgaon districts among other areas across Maharashtra and Goa, ED officials informed on Wednesday. The assets valued at ₹38.33 Crore in the multi-level marketing scam of M/s Shreesurya Investments (Sameer Joshi) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on May 31, 2024. The attached assets include movable (fixed deposits) and immovable assets acquired by Sameer Joshi, his companies and his co-accused agents and accomplices. 

“The ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered by Nagpur Police under various sections of IPC, 1860 which revealed that Sameer Joshi defrauded and entrapped innocent public by promising exorbitant returns under various schemes promoted by his HUF i.e. M/s Shreesurya Investments along the line of Wasankar model. However, Mr. Joshi after alluring public by making false assurances, with all the ill-will and ill-intention, duped the investors. He used the public funds for the accumulation of properties in his name, his family members and business entities. He also made false and misleading advertisements about the benefits of the scheme,” an ED official said in a press statement.

As per the charge-sheets filed by the law enforcement agency (LEA), a total of 1,267 investors were identified who were defrauded to the tune of ₹105.05 Crore approximately which was ascertained as the total Proceeds of Crime (PoC) till date. In this case, the SEBI has also filed Prosecution Complaint u/s 24(1) of the SEBI Act, 1992 against Mr. Joshi.

In the course of the investment activities, various commission agents were also employed by Shreesurya Group. These Commission agents accepted 3-7% of commission on the investments done by the investors. Also, with the intent of duping of the new and genuine investors and for making them invest in the various investment schemes floated by Shreesurya group, the co-accused Commission agents organised investors meet to gather maximum amount of investment. “25 of such agents were identified as co-accused in the supplementary charge-sheets filed by the LEA and the properties derived by them from the proceeds of crime (PoC) have also been attached by ED. Further investigation is under progress,” the ED official said.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Mumbai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.