ED issues provisional attachment order under PML act on assets worth ₹ 37.50 Crore

March 13, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated March 14, 2024 06:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Mumbai Zonal Office on March 13, issued a Provisional Attachment Order under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, attaching overseas assets worth ₹37.50 crore. As per the release issued by ED officials, the assets belong to a person named Vinod Khute, owner of VIPS Group of Companies and M/s Global Affiliate Business company based in Pune.

The attached assets belonging to Mr. Khute are in the form of immovable properties consisting of various flats worth ₹37.50 crore located in Dubai.

“ED initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered by Pune’s Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station under various sections of Indian Penal Code, 1860. The FIR is filed against Vinod Tukaram Khute, Santosh Khute, Mangesh Khute, Kiran Pitamber Anarase, Ajinkya Badadhe and other unknown persons. All of them have accusations against them for cheating and hatching a criminal conspiracy to lure people into Ponzi scheme and forex trading, on the pretext of high returns. As per the FIR, the accused have collected over ₹100 Crore in the bank accounts of several bogus/sham firms/entities/companies,” said the release.

The ED investigation further revealed that Mr. Khute, who currently lives in Dubai, was the mastermind of various illegal trade, crypto exchange, wallet services, forex trading through Dubai based firm M/s Kana Capital Limited. According to ED officials, Mr. Khute has established multiple companies: M/s VIPSWALLET Pvt. Ltd., M/s VIPSTRADE Finance Private Limited (M/s VTFPL), M/s Kana Capitals Limited, M/s Global Affiliate Business (GAB), VIPS Securities, and VIPS Properties, among others, where he was carrying our illicit financial activities.

“The funds were collected from investors and routed through shell companies and dummy accounts to conceal the illicit nature of the transactions. Thereafter, funds were transferred out of India to Dubai through hawala operators, in exchange of cryptocurrency such as USDT, to evade regulatory scrutiny and facilitate money laundering,” the ED officials informed.

The proceeds of crime of more than ₹100 crore quantified as per the investigation conducted so far have been utilized by Mr. Khute for his personal use, running day-to-day affairs of his companies, acquiring properties in Dubai as well as in India.

Earlier, ED had carried out searches on various locations in Pune, Ahmedabad and Mumbai related to Mr. Khute and frozen a sum of ₹23 crore in the form of bank balances and cash under the provisions of FEMA, 1999.

Further investigation in the case is under progress.

