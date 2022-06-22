ED gives nod for Sachin Vaze to turn approver in Anil Deshmukh’s money laundering case

Dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze, currently lodged at Taloja Central Jail, wrote a letter to the ED in February this year seeking permission to turn an approver.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has allowed dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze to become an approver in a money laundering case against former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh.

The central agency filed an application before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court on Wednesday giving its consent.

On June 1, 2022, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court allowed Mr. Vaze to become an approver in a corruption case against Mr. Deshmukh.

Special judge D.P. Shingade allowed Mr. Vaze‘s application to turn to a witness from an accused and said, “I have allowed your application, but I have imposed certain conditions. Let me know if it is acceptable to you.” Mr. Vaze has to make full disclosure in the case. He should disclose all facts that he has given under Section 164 (recording of confessions and statements) of the Criminal Procedure Code before a magistrate. “He should truthfully answer questions which would be asked by the public prosecutor to unravel the entire case during trial,” said the judge.

The case dates back to March 20, 2021 when former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Mr. Deshmukh abused his position and powers to seek illegal monetary benefits. The letter alleged instances of Mr. Deshmukh directing Mr. Vaze and others to collect ₹100 crores from bars and restaurants over a month.

On April 5, the High Court directed a preliminary inquiry to be held against Mr. Deshmukh by the CBI. Soon thereafter, the ED stepped in and started conducting a probe into allegations of money laundering against him.

On April 21, a First Information Report was registered against Mr. Deshmukh under Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The NCP leader is lodged at Arthur Road Jail.