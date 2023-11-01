ED files chargesheet against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, five others in bank fraud case

November 01, 2023 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and five others in an alleged case of fraud of Rs. 538 crore at the Canara Bank.

Mr. Goyal was arrested by the ED on September 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road jail here.

The chargesheet against Goyal and others was filed in a court here, which is likely to take cognisance of it on Wednesday, a lawyer linked to the case said.

The money laundering case stems from the FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation against Jet Airways, Mr. Goyal, his wife Anita and some former company executives of the now-grounded private airline in connection with the alleged fraud case.

The FIR was registered on the bank’s complaint, which alleged that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd. to the tune of Rs. 848.86 crore, of which Rs. 538.62 crore was outstanding.

Earlier, during his remand hearing, the CBI had said that Mr. Goyal siphoned off money from India to abroad by creating various trusts in foreign countries. The probe revealed that he created various trusts abroad and purchased various immovable properties. The money for those trusts is nothing but the proceeds of crime, it had said.

