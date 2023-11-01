HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED files chargesheet against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, five others in bank fraud case

November 01, 2023 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Naresh Goyal. File photo

Naresh Goyal. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and five others in an alleged case of fraud of Rs. 538 crore at the Canara Bank.

Mr. Goyal was arrested by the ED on September 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road jail here.

The chargesheet against Goyal and others was filed in a court here, which is likely to take cognisance of it on Wednesday, a lawyer linked to the case said.

The money laundering case stems from the FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation against Jet Airways, Mr. Goyal, his wife Anita and some former company executives of the now-grounded private airline in connection with the alleged fraud case.

The FIR was registered on the bank’s complaint, which alleged that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd. to the tune of Rs. 848.86 crore, of which Rs. 538.62 crore was outstanding.

Earlier, during his remand hearing, the CBI had said that Mr. Goyal siphoned off money from India to abroad by creating various trusts in foreign countries. The probe revealed that he created various trusts abroad and purchased various immovable properties. The money for those trusts is nothing but the proceeds of crime, it had said.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / fraud

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.