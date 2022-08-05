Mumbai

ED files chargesheet against Avinash Bhosale’s son in land grabing case

The central agency attached the corporate offices of Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Ltd (ABIL) and its other group companies. File
The Hindu Bureau Mumbai August 05, 2022 03:00 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 00:20 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against Pune businessman Avinash Bhosale’s son Amit Bhosale, ARA properties and two others in connection with the land grab probe initiated by the agency last year.

The chargesheet is said to be around 6,000 pages. Last year, in August, the central agency attached the corporate offices of Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Ltd (ABIL) and its other group companies. The market rate of the said properties was over ₹100 crore.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also read: Yes Bank-DHFL case | Enforcement Directorate attaches ₹415 crore worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, the ED on Thursday also filed a 90-page chargesheet in the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in the Yes Bank-Dewan Housing and Finance Corporation (DHFL) scam case.

On Wednesday, the ED had attached assets worth ₹251 crore belonging to Sanjay Chhabria, a Mumbai-based realtor, and assets worth ₹164 crore of Avinash Bhosale in connection with the Yes Bank-DHFL case.

Founder and CEO of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor, and promoters of DHFL, Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, are all currently in jail. The FIR by CBI alleges that Mr. Kapoor entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kapil Wadhawan, and others for extending financial assistance to DHFL by Yes Bank Limited in lieu of substantial undue benefit to himself and his family members .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Mumbai
crime
Read more...