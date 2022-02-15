ED conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action
About ten locations are being covered in Mumbai
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted multiple searches in Mumbai as part of a money laundering probe linked to the operations of the underworld and related property transactions, official sources said.
About ten locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capital city and the action is being conducted under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Some premises linked to a politician are also being covered, they said.
The ED action is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and some intelligence inputs received by the former agency, they said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.