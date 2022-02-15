ED conducts raids on Dawood sister’s properties

February 15, 2022 18:48 IST

Agency detains one person

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) detained one person after conducting raids in Mumbai on Tuesday on properties that belong to gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, the late Haseena Parkar.

The agency stepped in after an FIR was registered by the National Investigation Agency under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The ED case pertains to laundering of large sums of money, allegedly obtained through extortion and real estate deals.

A highly placed source with the ED said a Maharashtra Cabinet Minister may be called for questioning in the case.

Ethical hacker’s plea

In 2016, a petition was filed before the Bombay High Court by ethical hacker Manish Bhangale, alleging links between the Nationalist Congress party leader Eknath Khadse and the underworld.

Mr. Bhangale had claimed that he hacked the authentication process of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd. in April 2016 and acquired the telephone records of Dawood and Mr. Khadse.

However, the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad had not found any exchange of calls between the gangster and the former Revenue Minister and court had disposed off the plea.