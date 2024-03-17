ED carries out searches of fake artworks of original paintings in six places in Mumbai

March 17, 2024 12:27 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Mumbai Zonal office, has conducted search operations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at six locations in Mumbai in connection with a case of selling of fake paintings, ED officials said in a statement. The search operations were carried out on March 13, 2024 in a case involving Rajesh Rajpal and others.

During the search proceedings, digital devices and incriminating documents were seized which highlighted the operations of a cartel, including trading of fake artwork, generation of fake authenticity and provenance certificates, transfer of money through cash and involvement of other prominent art galleries and individuals.

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of a First Information Report registered by Tardeo Police Station under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, wherein one Puneet Bhatia had alleged that Rajesh Rajpal and Vishwang Desai had conspired to financially dupe him by defrauding him to the tune of ₹17.90 c.rore by selling fake paintings to him along with the forged and fabricated certificates of the paintings.

During the search proceedings, the ED has unearthed a cartel involving a prominent art gallery in South Mumbai, ace corporate lawyer and bullion traders wherein fake artworks of original paintings were passed off as genuine art pieces. This included artworks of ‘national treasure’ Jamini Roy and others including M.F Husain, F.N. Souza, Jahangir Sabavala, S.H. Raza, N.S. Bendre, and Ram Kumar.

It was found that the cartel operated with the help of people claiming fake origins with royal kingdoms, antique art collectors and small-time artists who created these fake replicas and projected it to be authentic with the help of fake certificates of authenticity, provenance and affidavit of ownership.

Money trail in the case has revealed that amounts received were sent by domestic hawala to the members of cartel in the form of commission or free/discounted artwork. Some cash so generated from sale of fake artworks was used to purchase antiques in connivance with bullion traders and then sold in auctions through reputed auction houses, proceeds of which was received in bank accounts. Further investigation is under progress, said the ED officials.

