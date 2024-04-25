ED attaches assets of Sanjay Raut’s ‘aide’ in Mumbai’s Patra Chawl redevelopment case

April 25, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - MUMBAI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached land parcels worth more than ₹73 crore of Pravin Raut, an alleged aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, and some others in connection with its money laundering probe linked to reported irregularities in the redevelopment of Mumbai’s Patra Chawl, officials said on Wednesday.

Both Mr. Sanjay and Mr. Pravin were arrested by the ED in the case in 2022. They are now out on bail.

The redevelopment of the Patra Chawl Project in Goregaon was given to M/s Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd (GACPL), of which Mr. Pravin was a director. The attached properties consist of several land parcels in and around Palghar, Dapoli, Raigad, and Thane.

“The ED initiated investigation based on an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing against M/s GACPL, Rakesh Kumar Wadhwan, Sarang Kumar Wadhwan, and others, following a complaint by the Executive Engineer, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). Through our investigation it was revealed that M/s GACPL has been involved in significant financial misconduct,” ED officials said in a statement.

A tripartite agreement was signed among the society, MHADA, and GACPL, wherein the developer was supposed to provide flats to 672 tenants, develop flats for MHADA, and thereafter sell the remaining land area, the ED said.

However, GACPL “misled” MHADA and managed to sell the floor space index fraudulently to nine developers, collecting ₹901.79 crore without constructing the rehabilitation portion for the 672 tenants and flats for the MHADA, the probe agency added.

A part of the proceeds of the crime amounting to ₹95 crore was “diverted” by Mr. Pravin to his personal bank accounts, it alleged. Some parts of these proceeds were “utilised to acquire land parcels.

Some more was parked by him with associated persons, while some properties acquired by Mr. Pravin were later “gifted by him to his family members”, the agency said.