ED arrests DHFL promoter in probe into Iqbal Mirchi’s assets

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested Kapil Wadhawan, promoter of Dewan Housing Finance Limited, in connection with its ongoing investigations into the properties of deceased gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

The ED has been probing the money trail in several properties that Mirchi is believed to have bought in India from the proceeds of his illegal activities. Mirchi was alleged to be one of the top aides of wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim handling his drug running operations.

According to ED officers, Mr. Wadhawan was called in for questioning on Monday morning and grilled for several hours before being arrested around 5 p.m. He was also questioned in November last year.

“Custodial interrogation was deemed necessary when repeated questioning could not throw up satisfactory responses on DHFL’s association with Mirchi,” an ED officer said.

DHFL is alleged to have granted loans amounting to ₹2,186 crore to Sunblink Real Estate Pvt Ltd, which bought three properties in Mumbai from Mirchi in 2010. The same properties, according to the ED, was bought by Mirchi from the Mohammed Yusuf Trust, which was a front for his activities, in 1986.

“After buying the three properties, Mirchi systematically replaced all its occupants with tenants from his own family and friend circle before Sunblink bought them, supposedly for redevelopment purposes. The entire transaction was aimed at laundering Mirchi’s money,” another officer said.

Mr. Dewan is the fifth to be arrested by ED so far after Haroun Yusuf, Humayun Merchant, Ranjeet Bindra and Rinku Deshpande.

Mr. Yusuf, a British national and Mr. Merchant are alleged to be Mirchi’s aides, while Mr. Bindra and Ms. Deshpande acted as brokers and facilitators in the transactions.