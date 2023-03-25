HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED arrests 2 of its contractual staffers, another man for 'leaking sensitive info' in PMLA case in Mumbai

The investigation pertains to a money-laundering probe against Amar Mulchandani, a former chairman of the Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank

March 25, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Enforcement Directorate logo. File

The Enforcement Directorate logo. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 25 said it has arrested two of its contractual staffers at its Mumbai office and a "close associate" of an arrested former chairman of a Maharashtra-based cooperative bank for allegedly sharing "sensitive" probe information in lieu of a bribe.

The investigation pertains to a money-laundering probe against Amar Mulchandani, a former chairman of the Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank.

The Maharashtra Police arrested Mulchandani and five of his family members for "obstructing" an ED raid against the former on January 27 and alleged destruction of evidence.

"During the course of the investigation, it was observed that a person was frequently lurking around the ED office premises (in Mumbai). He was intercepted and it was found that he was Bablu Sonkar (an employee of Amar Mulchandani) and that he was tasked by the Mulchandani family to threaten the witnesses and pass on bribe amounts to a data-entry operator and a contingent staff working in the ED office in lieu of sensitive information," the Federal Agency said in a statement.

The amounts "paid" have been recovered, it added.

"Incriminating" documents have been recovered from the possession of Sonkar and the contractual staff of the ED have admitted that they were passing sensitive information to him, the agency said.

Hence, they have been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money-laundering probe against Mulchandani and others stems from multiple FIRs registered by the Pune Police on the basis of complaints from the bank and an audit conducted by the registrar of cooperative societies, which pointed to "large-scale" fraud and misappropriation of public funds causing a loss of ₹429 crore to the Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank.

“The cooperative bank was being run like a family proprietorship without following any prudent financial norms and loans were being sanctioned without any viable security and without ascertaining the credit-worthiness of the applicants in return for massive kickbacks.”

"More than 92 per cent of the loan accounts turned NPA and now, the bank has gone bankrupt," the ED said.

Related Topics

Mumbai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.