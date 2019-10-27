Economy’s flickering flame casts a shadow on Deepavali shopping

The current state of the economy has also affected the festive spirit this year, with even the bustling Crawford Market, usually the hub of festive shopping, reporting a drop in Deepavali sales.

From the renowned Essabhai Fireworks Pvt. Ltd., which is the biggest and oldest firecracker store in Crawford Market, to small businesses selling lamps, dry fruits and lanterns, all observed a dip in earnings.

Established in 1938, Essabhai Fireworks is now owned by Abdulla Ghia, who personally manages the affairs during peak times.

“Not just the sliding economy, but the recent increase in calls for a green Deepavali have also contributed towards the low business. We have been fortunate enough to have a loyal clientele and a reputation for quality but still, the earnings have been less as compared to last year,” Mr. Ghia said.

Fall in demand

Most shops dealing with firecrackers in Crawford Market get their supply from Sivakasi, in Tamil Nadu, also known as the fireworks capital of India, where families come together to produce crackers in bulk. Firecracker sellers in the market said this year, the production in Sivakasi too has taken a hit due to the fall in demand.

Afzal Chacha, owner of Afghan Dry Fruit store, one of the better-known dry fruits stores in the market, too had a similar narrative. “The public has no money to spend or to celebrate Deepavali. Every year during this time business increases manifold, but this time it’s been decreasing rapidly. Last year, we made a 40% profit, this year we may not even be able to touch 20%. It is a bleak time,” said the owner of the store in the decades-old market.

Akash Gupta, who sells decorative electric lights at Vinayak Electricals, said apart from the economy, the advent of online sale platforms too have hit business.

“There are no customers. No one wants to step out and buy decorative items, especially for Deepavali. That tradition is dying fast. As it is, people have no money and even if they do, they spend it online and get these items delivered at home. Add to that, the Chinese goods that have flooded the market, which are eating away whatever little profit we make,” Mr. Gupta said.

Several other stores owners The Hindu spoke to, ranging from those selling lanterns to rangoli stickers and lights, said sales have dropped by 50%, and the market which once used to be packed with people during festivals now wears a much less crowded look.

The worst-affected are small businesses, like the small-time lamp sellers who hawk their wares on the pavements and streets. Their dwindling presence is hardly noticed. “There is no demand in the market. No one seems to want to buy diyas any more. I have been here for two weeks and have hardly made any sales this year,” said 19-year-old Aarti, who sells earthen lamps on the pavement.

Reduced purchases

What is true for the sellers is also true for the buyers. Even though people were seen coming from far-off locations to the stores they have been buying from for years together, their spending has gone down. Puja Jaiswal, who patiently waited at Essabhai Fireworks for three hours for her turn, said, “I have heard of people coming here all the way from Pune. This store offers large quantities for lesser amounts, and we don't have much to spend this Deepavali.”

A similar sentiment was echoed by Sanjay Diwadkar, a resident of Badlapur. “Coming here to buy crackers has become a habit now. Of course we used to buy a lot more than we can this year,” Mr. Diwadkar said.