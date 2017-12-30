The Kamala Mills fire: a look at how the events unfolded

Eateries flouted basic safety norms: cops

Police investigations show 1 Above’s emergency exit was locked

Mumbai: Police investigating the blaze that claimed 14 lives at Kamala Mills on Thursday night have have found that basic safety precautions were not followed by the restaurants. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the three partners who own the ill-fated restaurant 1 Above.

The fire broke out at 1 Above around 12.27 a.m. on Friday and raged for nearly six hours before it could be brought under control. Eleven women and three men died in the blaze. Soon after the blaze was doused around 6.23 a.m, fire, police and civic officers entered the gutted remains of Trade House, where 1 Above was located, to conduct inquiries. Police teams were sent to KEM Hospital to record survivors’ statements.

By 10 a.m, police had established that basic safety measures were ignored by the 1 Above management. DCP (Zone VIII) Virendra Mishra said, “Fire safety precautions will be verified in the days to come. We have found that the emergency exit at 1 Above, which should have been used by the customers, was locked. This in itself is a gross violation.”

Based on preliminary findings, police booked Kripesh Sanghavi, Jigar Sanghavi and Abhijeet Mankar of Sigrid Ospitalia, which runs 1 Above. Sources said the Sanghavis were being questioned till late night. Mr. Mishra said statements had of more than 20 survivors had been recorded, and all corroborated the police’s findings.

The Fire Brigade will be submitting a report of its investigation to the police, based on which a clearer idea of fire safety precautions taken by the owners will emerge.

Police are verifying if hookahs contributed to the fire. As per law, hookahs can be served only in a designated smoking zone.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 16, 2020 8:13:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/eateries-flouted-basic-safety-norms-cops/article22329042.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
14 killed as fire engulfs Mumbai pub
Fire alarm: Understanding Mumbai's recent fire tragedies
Kamala Mills fire has shaken society’s conscience: HC
Mumbai pub fire: It took over 6 hours to control the blaze
Mumbai fire: Celebration turns into tragedy
Mumbai fire: Officials suspended as Opposition seeks CBI probe
You are reading Eateries flouted basic safety norms: cops
Timely action could have saved lives, say activists
Blaze brings back memories of City Kinara hotel fire
Corrupt officials behind illegal, fire-prone buildings: corporators
Survivors remember screaming, confusion, no clear fire exit
Probe on to ascertain the cause of Mumbai pub blaze
Mumbai pub fire: Fresh FIRs registered against pub owners
314 illegal extensions demolished, 7 restaurants sealed after Mumbai pub fire
Fire dept., BMC probe fire cause, politicos make rounds of site
On Day 2, BMC seals 30 eateries; no prior notice, say owners
Relatives of 1 Above owner held, get bail
22 more rooftop pubs, restaurants served notice by Fire Services Dept.
Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: two managers of ill-fated pub, kin of owner arrested
Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: Will target officials-activists nexus, says BMC chief
Kamala Mills fire: owner of Mojo’s Bistro arrested
Kamala Mills fire: Co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro arrested for December 29 fire
‘People dying in fires just a statistic for government,’ says Neelam Krishnamoorthy
Kamala Mills fire: where are 1Above owners, Sena asks Fadnavis
Kamala Mills fire: Ribeiro moves HC seeking probe
Mojo’s Bistro’s Yug Tuli took refuge in city, flees
Kamala Mills fire: Two pub owners arrested
Kamala Mills compound fire: another co-owner of 1Above pub arrested
Court denies bail to managers as lawyer forgets to sign application
1Above’s third partner held; trio in 7-day police custody
Kamala Mills: Vikhe-Patil seeks CBI probe
Cops suspect more people may have helped 1Above owners
Kamala Mills fire: anticipatory bail rejected for Yug Tulli, co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro
Fire Department to start inspection of roof-top pubs today
Kamala Mills fire: Cops to announce cash reward for info on Mojo's Bistro co-owner Yug Tulli
Kamala Mills fire: Mojo’s Bistro owner Yug Tulli surrenders
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY