Early ‘break monsoon’ to affect kharif crops

The ‘break monsoon’ period, during which the intensity of rainfall goes down, has arrived earlier than usual this year, due to which kharif crops in Maharashtra and the surrounding States are expected to be affected, Skymet officials said on Monday.

According to Skymet, a private agency that provides weather forecasts, the ‘break monsoon’ period, which usually arrives in August, has already arrived this year, due to which dry conditions are expected for the next two weeks. The rainfall intensity is predicted to be weaker than the previous fortnight and there is also a lower probability of serious flooding in the next 10 days.

“The period seems to be worrisome for farmers as the weakening rains will affect the sowing of cotton, soybean, green gram and maize along with other kharif crops, which were progressing slowly in regions like Marathwada, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan,” a Skymet official said.

The official said the break is a rarity in July. Usually, break monsoon conditions are witnessed in August as the monsoon trough shifts from the foothills of the Himalayas. The rain is likely to halt in most parts of the country during this time.

“The country experienced a good volume of rainfall due to the active southwest monsoon in central, east and northeast India during the first 10 days of the month. The rainfall deficiency dropped from 33% to 12%,” the official said.

IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department, meanwhile, has forecast increased rainfall over south central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha from July 19.

In a late night forecast, the Mumbai regional centre of the IMD said these regions would receive more than normal rainfall. “A system is developing over the said region which will be more active with a low pressure area getting developed over eastern Madhya Pradesh and Bihar,” an IMD, Mumbai, official said.

(With PTI inputs)