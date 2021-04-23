E-pass system reintroduced in Maharashtra

DGP’s office has requested people to use the service only for ‘extreme emergencies’

The Maharashtra police have reintroduced the e-pass system for inter-district and inter-State travel. The e-passes will be available on www.covid19. mhpolice.in. The DGP’s office has requested people to use the service only for ‘extreme emergencies’.

Citizens can also seek assistance at the nearest police station. In Mumbai, colour-coded stickers on vehicles of essential service providers will continue to be used for travel. Deputy Commissioner of Police and Mumbai Police PRO Chaitanya S. said the e-pass is not mandatory for government officials and medical and essential service providers on official duty. Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police have been authorised to issue the passes for their respective zones.

The size of the photo while applying for the e-pass should not be more than 200 KB and the size of relevant document should not exceed 1 MB. A token ID will be issued to inform the status of the application. After verification and approval, the e-pass can be downloaded. It will contain details such as vehicle number, validity and QR code. “It is a punishable offence to copy, misuse or use the e-pass after the valid date or without authorisation,” the notification said.