DYFI activists detained in Navi Mumbai on third day of protest against CAA, NRC

Close to a thousand activists from the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) were on Tuesday detained inside a library in Belapur by the Navi Mumbai police.

The DYFI activists are on the third day of their protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) along with issues of unemployment and privatisation of PSUs and education.

The activists who had received shelter at the BTR Memorial Library in Agroli village in Belapur on Monday night, woke up to barricades and police force outside on Tuesday.

“From the day we started the protest on Sunday, we have been facing police repression. On Sunday, it was at Uran, Monday at Wahal and now here. At the end we successfully finish our day’s march, this too we shall overcome,” said Preethy Sekhar, DYFI Maharashtra State Secretary and All India Joint Secretary.

Ms. Sekhar added that the ruling combine of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress were solely responsible for this ‘repression’. “Walking to Chaitya Bhoomi holding our national flag is not a crime. They say we do not have permission, we ask then why are they not giving the same as they are the authorities responsible to give it,” she said.

DYFI had started their protest on Sunday from the BPCL in Uran.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, Pankaj Dahane and senior police inspector Dinkar Mohite from Belapur police station were unavailable to comment on the detention.