Duo who fled with gold jewellery after killing 60-year-old man arrested

Navi Mumbai

17 August 2021 00:09 IST

A woman and her accomplice have been arrested for allegedly killing a 60-year-old man in Panvel and fleeing with his gold jewellery weighing 170 grams.

Balaram Chander Patil and Nanda Thakur (42), both residents of Ovale village in Panvel, were known to each other. Patil used to visit the house of Ms. Thakur who had an eye on the jewellery he wore.

On Saturday, when Patil visited her, Ms. Thakur called her accomplice, Mangesh Khetri (32), who worked as a driver in the same area. The duo then tied up Patil on a chair and put chilli powder into his nostrils before strangling him with a dupatta to death. The duo removed the gold jewellery from him and fled.

Patil’s son started a search when he did not return home by evening. He then approached the Panvel City police, and the body was found in Ms. Thakur’s house.

The police on Sunday morning received information that Ms. Thakur was at a bus stop in Kalamboli on the Sion-Panvel Highway, and she was nabbed. On interrogation, she revealed that the stolen booty was with Mr. Khetri who had fled to Buldhana.

“A team was sent to Buldhana where Mr. Khetri was arrested later in the day, and the gold jewellery was recovered,” senior police inspector Ajay Landge from Panvel City police station said.