Duo who duped job seekers in city held

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested two men who had allegedly duped job seekers by taking money from them and promising them employment in overseas branches of shipping companies.
Kartikeyan Ramaswamy (25) and Kalidas Natarajan (30) were arrested near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport while allegedly showing forged documents of shipping companies to three job seekers. According to the Crime Branch officers, the duo has confessed to duping at least five people.
Nabbed after 18 years
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch Unit IX has arrested an extortion accused who had escaped after securing bail 18 years ago. Officers said Dinesh Shetty (51) was arrested in 1998. When the high court upheld his conviction, he fled the city. The Unit IX team picked him up from Karnataka on Thursday after receiving a tip-off and brought him to Mumbai.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor