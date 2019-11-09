Duo who duped job seekers in city held

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested two men who had allegedly duped job seekers by taking money from them and promising them employment in overseas branches of shipping companies.

Kartikeyan Ramaswamy (25) and Kalidas Natarajan (30) were arrested near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport while allegedly showing forged documents of shipping companies to three job seekers. According to the Crime Branch officers, the duo has confessed to duping at least five people.

Nabbed after 18 years

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch Unit IX has arrested an extortion accused who had escaped after securing bail 18 years ago. Officers said Dinesh Shetty (51) was arrested in 1998. When the high court upheld his conviction, he fled the city. The Unit IX team picked him up from Karnataka on Thursday after receiving a tip-off and brought him to Mumbai.