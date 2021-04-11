Duo wanted in 12 cheating cases held in APMC market

They were earlier arrested in 35 different cases

The APMC police have arrested two men who were wanted in at least 12 cases of cheating in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Raigad and Gujarat. The accused, identified as Kabul Ali Naushad Ali Jafferi (56) and Jahed Ali Javed Ali Jafferi (36), were residents of Ambivali and targeted bank customers.

They were nabbed based on a complaint filed by Rajaram Kale, who was cheated of ₹10,000 by the duo on the pretext of counting ₹50,000 in cash he had withdrawn from a bank.

Assistant Police Inspector Sumedh Khopikar said, “They would keep a watch on the bank and wait for someone to withdraw cash. One of the accused would then approach the victim and claim that the bank often issued fake notes and they should be verified. He would then offer to help the victim count the cash. The other accused would join them and validate the claim of the first accused.”

The police said that the accused used to wear a T-shirt under their shirt. After leaving the bank’s premises, they would remove the shirt so that they went undetected in the CCTV footage.

Mr. Khopikar said, “After we received the complaint, we started investigating the case and found CCTV footage of the accused. We then traced the accused to APMC market, where they were planning to target another bank customer.” The police said the duo had been earlier arrested in 35 different cases and were wanted in at least 12 cases. They have been remanded in the custody of the Bhiwandi police.