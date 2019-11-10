Duo wanted for murder in Kerala attempts suicide at Panvel lodge

Two people wanted for the murder of one Mulloor Rijosh at a resort in Santhampara in Idukki, Kerala, attempted suicide at a lodge in Panvel.

Rijosh’s wife Liji Kurien (29), her two-year-old daughter, and Ms. Kurien’s lover, Waseem Abdul Kader (35), were found unconscious at Sameer lodge on Saturday afternoon.

“They had checked into the hotel on Friday and were not opening the door the next day. The staff then used duplicate keys to enter the room and found the trio lying unconscious on the bed, after which they informed us,” senior police inspector Ajay Landge, Panvel City police station, said. While the child was declared dead on arrival, the couple is critical and undergoing treatment at JJ Hospital.

After verifying their identity cards, the local police got in touch with the Santhampara police and learnt that the two were the prime suspects in the murder of Rijosh, whose half-burnt body was found in a pit at Mushroom Hut Resort in Kazhuthakkulamedu. Ms. Kurien, who worked at the resort where Mr. Kader was the manager, went missing a day after registering her primary statement in her husband’s murder. “Every evening, Rijosh would come to the farm and chat with Mr. Kader. We suspect that his brother, Fahad, and Ms. Kurien helped him in the murder. We have arrested Fahad,” inspector Pradeep Kumar, Santhampara police station, said.

Mr. Landge said the poison seized from the room is suspected to have been mixed in food and consumed.