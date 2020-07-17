Duo robs Navi Mumbai bank of ₹4.16 lakh

Navi Mumbai

17 July 2020 00:08 IST

In a daylight robbery on Thursday, two men, armed with a pistol and knife, made away with ₹4.16 lakh in cash from a bank in Navi Mumbai.

According to the police, the duo, suspected to be in their 30s, entered the branch of Saraswat Bank in Sector 19, Koparkhairane, with their backpacks just before the lunch hour, on the pretext of enquiring about the loan procedure. As lunch time started, all other customers left the bank premises, but the two stayed back.

Around 2.30 p.m., the duo took out the weapons and threatened bank officials to hand over the cash. They even entered the locker room, which was open, but could not take anything from there, and later fled with the cash kept on the counter.

“The duo had come on bikes and were wearing masks and plastic gloves. We are investigating,” Pankaj Dahane, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, said. A case of robbery has been registered against the duo with the Koparkhairane police, who are scanning footage of CCTV cameras inside the bank and outside.