Duo rape, murder 28-year-old woman in Santacruz, arrested

The Vakola police have arrested two people for allegedly sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman and then killing her in the residence of one of the accused. The duo have been identified as Vinod Ghadi (34) and Sunil Kadam (35). Officers said Mr. Ghadi used to stay with another friend in a rented room in Santacruz (East), where the offence occurred.

“Mr. Ghadi came to the police station on Wednesday evening saying that he had reached home from work and found the body of a woman. We rushed to the house and took the woman to V.N. Desai Hospital in Santacruz, where she was declared dead before admission. We then started making inquiries with Mr. Ghadi, while a separate team started inquiring in his locality to identify the deceased,” an officer with the Vakola police said.

The officer said while Mr. Ghadi kept claiming that he had no idea who the woman was and that he had never seen her before in his life, inquiries with his neighbours revealed a different story, which helped nail his lie.

“Several of Mr. Ghadi’s neighbours told us that they had seen the woman visit him at his residence several times. Confronted with this information, Mr. Ghadi broke down and confessed to the crime. He said he called the victim to have drinks with him where Mr. Kadam was also present. During this time, both of them forced themselves on her. She, however, was fighting them hard and at one point, both of them held a pillow over her face for a long time and ended up killing her,” the officer said.

Based on Mr. Ghadi’s questioning and assistance from local informants, the police traced Mr. Kadam to Thane and brought him to the police station. Both of them were arrested and charged with rape and murder under the Indian Penal Code.

“Inquiries so far do not indicate the involvement of any others in the offence. Further inquiries are under way,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VIII) Manjunath Singe said.