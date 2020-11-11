Duo nabbed two years after stealing from Panvel school

Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two friends who in a drunken state had ‘accidentally’ stolen a TV and a projector from a zilla parishad school in Panvel two years ago. The duo was caught after one of them tried to sell the TV to a scrap dealer.

The accused have been identified as Roshan Mhatre (27) and Vinay Joshi (22), both residents of Harigram village in Panvel. On February 6, 2018, after the duo got drunk, they broke into the school at Harigram, through the window. They made away with a 41-inch LED TV and the projector, mistaking them for a home theatre system.

“The next day after they came to their senses, they realised their mistake. While Mr. Joshi kept the projector, Mr. Mhatre took the TV. They could not operate them, and they were kept unused until now,” police inspector Giridhar Gore from Crime Branch Unit II said.

Recently, Mr. Mhatre decided to sell off the TV and approached a scrap dealer. When the dealer offered him only ₹50, he declined.

The police got wind of it and picked up Mr. Mhatre for interrogation. He confessed to the crime and then Mr. Joshi was too picked up following which the electronic items were recovered. The TV and the projector had been handed over to the school, the police said.