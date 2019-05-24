Duo held for running cannabis racket

In the net: Sudha Tiwari and (right) Girishkumar Verma were arrested by the Khar police on Wednesday

The Khar police on Wednesday arrested two accused – a man and a woman – who have allegedly been bringing cannabis from Jammu and selling it to peddlers based in Mumbai for the past year. The police said that the drugs would deliberately be concealed on the woman's person, as women are less likely to be searched during routine police checks.

According to the Khar police, the accused, identified as Girishkumar Verma (38) and Sudha Tiwari (25), are residents of the Antop Hill area. The duo was arrested by a team led by police inspector Nandkumar Gopale and Daya Nayak.

“Based on the information received, we laid a trap at the Shirley Rajan Road in Bandra (West) and intercepted the duo. A search of their belongings revealed that they were carrying over five kilograms of cannabis worth approximately ₹16 lakh,” Mr. Gopale said.

“Inquiries so far have indicated that Mr. Verma was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a similar case around two years ago. Ms. Tiwari was also with him at the time but managed to slip away undetected. Prima facie, it appears that the accused would get the cannabis from Jammu and first take it to Uttar Pradesh, where it would be packed and then brought to their Antop Hill residence, after which it would be sold to local drug peddlers,” Mr. Nayak said.

He added that the duo would never carry more than five to six kilograms at a time, as that much quantity is easier to conceal in hand baggage, and that the drugs would always be concealed with Ms. Tiwari in order to avoid detection by the police.

Investigating officers said the duo has been actively running this racket for at least one year, and are conducting further inquires into their antecedents. Investigations are also underway to find out if any others are involved in the supply chain, and the Khar police are also interrogating the duo regarding the identity of their Jammu based suppliers.