Duo held for raping mentally ill 17-year-old girl

The Panvel Taluka police have arrested two men from Bhatan village for raping a mentally ill girl and impregnating her.
Sumit Jumare (22) and Omkar Darekarla (23) were arrested on February 28, a day after the 17-year-old victim’s mother filed a police complaint.
When the girl missed her periods, her mother took her for a check-up and found out that she was six weeks pregnant. The girl told the police that the duo raped her on the terrace of her house on February 6. The family of the victim is taking legal recourse to terminate the pregnancy.
The accused were charged with gang rape under the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
