Duo creates girl’s fake FB profile; held

Navi Mumbai

13 March 2020 02:09 IST

The Panvel taluka police recently arrested two men from Ranchi for creating a fake Facebook profile of a girl from Panvel and sending obscene videos to her friend.

The victim, originally hailing from Ranchi, was a friend of the duo, Sageer Khan (25) and Ramesh Mangal Thakur (23). The three had a fight and following that the victim had not been responding to their ‘friendship’ advances. The victim is pursuing her graduation at a college in Panvel.

In February, the accused called her and said since she did not respond to their ‘friendship’ advances, they had created a fake Facebook profile with her cell phone number on it. Mr. Khan had also given the victim’s friend’s cell phone number to Mr. Thakur, who sent obscene videos to her friend.

“The victim lodged a complaint mentioning about the obscene video and the fake Facebook profile. We had their phone numbers. With the help of the mobile locations, we nabbed the duo from Ranchi last week. They said that they had created the profile out of anger on her,” assistant police inspector Nitin Badgujar from Panvel taluka police station said.

While Mr. Khan is an aspiring singer who gives auditions, Mr. Thakur works at a salon in Ranchi. The accused, who are in judicial custody, were arrested under sections of outraging the modesty of a woman and common intention of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the IT Act.