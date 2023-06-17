Duelling factions of Sena prepare for rivalry in Mumbai

June 17, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - MUMBAI

After two Dasara rallies last year, the two factions of Shiv Sena are set to engage in a showdown with two separate Foundation Day celebrations on June 19 in Mumbai.

The party founded by the late Bal Thackeray celebrates its 57th Foundation Day this year, which comes after the split last year when present Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against then CM and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, resulting in the downfall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

Subsequently, the Election Commission of India (EC) allotted the party’s name and the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to Mr. Shinde’s faction while Mr. Thackeray faction was renamed as Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

A day ahead of the Foundation Day, on June 18, the Sena led by Mr. Thackeray will hold a plenary at Worli where more than 6,000 functionaries, including MPs, MLAs, district chiefs and office-bearers from Maharashtra and across the country will participate, Sena (UBT)’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Raut said that party leader Mr. Thackeray will address and offer guidance to party functionaries during the day-long event, and the next day, Foundation Day event will be held at Shanmukhananda Hall at Sion like every year.

“It is going to be a two-day celebration during which a large number of ‘real’ Shiv Sainiks will take part,” the Thackeray loyalist said, adding that their faction represents the true essence of the party. Worli Assembly constituency is represented by Mr. Thackeray’s son and the former State Environment Minister, Aaditya Thackeray. Mr. Raut said that the main agenda of the meeting would be giving fitting replies to the ‘illegal’ government in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena led by Mr. Shinde will hold its event at NESCO Grounds at Goregaon. “Party workers from across the State will assemble for the Foundation Day event,” said Mr. Shinde’s son and Lok Sabha MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde.

Intense verbal battles are expected during the celebrations with each faction vying to establish itself as the true inheritor of late Bal Thackeray’s legacy.

“I don’t know why they [Shinde faction] are celebrating the Foundation Day on June 19. Their party was not formed on that day. The day they ‘ran away’ is their actual Foundation Day. I strongly believe they should drop their plans and celebrate it on the day they betrayed us,” Mr. Raut said.

Founded in 1966 by cartoonist-turned-politician Bal Thackeray, Shiv Sena has always championed the cause of the local people. Though the Sena had faced rebellions by senior leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal (now with NCP), Union Minister Narayan Rane (BJP), and Mr. Thackeray’s cousin Raj Thackeray in the past, none had impacted the party like the split in 2022.