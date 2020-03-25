Dubai-based businessman dies at Kasturba; State’s toll now at 3

A 65-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID-19, died within hours of being admitted to Kasturba Hospital on Monday. The Dubai-based businessman had come down to Ahmedabad along with his wife to take treatment for spondylosis and had visited Mumbai to spend a few days in his Kandivali house.

The death toll in Maharashtra has reached three and all the deaths have been reported from Mumbai.

The senior citizen, who had underlying conditions like hypertension and diabetes, had developed fever and cough but he continued to take his pain relief medication along with paracetamol. He landed in Ahmedabad on March 15 and came to Mumbai on March 20.

On Monday, he developed severe breathlessness after which he was taken to a local physician in Kandivali who immediately referred the patient to Kasturba after hearing his travel history. “The doctor refused to even touch the patient,” said a relative, adding they had a harrowing time to get an ambulance to ferry the businessman to Kasturba.

The patient reached Kasturba around 3 p.m. and was immediately put on ventilator support. “We were informed about his death around 7.30 p.m.,” the relative said. The patient’s samples came positive for COVID-19 after he had passed away.

The patient’s wife, daughter, and son-in-law were present in the hospital but were asked to stay away from cremation. His two other daughters, who are based in Jaipur and Dubai, could not come down. Only one relative carried out the final procedures and the deceased was cremated at the electric crematorium in Shivaji Park as per infection control protocol.

Breaking away from the protocol observed in past cases, the wife, daughter, and son-in-law were not immediately admitted to Kasturba. Since the family was grieving, they were allowed to remain at home and will be sent for testing at Jogeshwari’s HBT Trauma Care Hospital on Wednesday. Civic officials have quarantined the entire building where the couple spent the last three days.

Filipino buried in Mumbai

The 68-year -old Islamic scholar from the Philippines, who died after testing positive for COVID-19, was buried at a cemetery in the central suburbs. Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said a few community members helped in the last rites and a video of the process was sent to the victim’s family in the Philippines. “There is a set protocol for infection control for a burial. All the guidelines were followed,” he said.

The patient was shifted to Powai’s Hiranandani Hospital on Sunday and he developed respiratory distress and renal failure. Civic officials are reviewing his death further, and have not yet labelled it as a COVID-19 death.