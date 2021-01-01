Dry run to begin today for vaccination programme

Mumbai

Maharashtra is set to conduct a dry run from Saturday for COVID-19 vaccination in four districts from different regions of the State. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the dry run will be held in Pune in western Maharashtra, Nandurbar in north Maharashtra, Jalna in Marathwada, and Nagpur in Vidarbha as per the Centre’s guidelines.

In these four districts, 25 individuals will be called to vaccination centres, but won’t be vaccinated. They will just be made to undergo the steps that are part of the programme. The individuals will receive an SMS mentioning the time to visit the vaccination centre.

The dry run will be held in Pune district hospital in Aundh, Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad; Daga Hospital in Nagpur, Rural Hospital in Kamthi, urban health care centre of Nagpur corporation; district hospital in Jalna, sub-district hospital in Ambad, Shelgaon primary health care centre in Badnapur; and Nandurbar district hospital, primary health centre in Aashte, Navapur sub-district hospital.

