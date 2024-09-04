GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Drunkard arrested after alleged rape of minor boy in Mumbai

The Mankhurd police arrest man, identified as Sharad Sable, for allegedly raping 12-year-old boy

Published - September 04, 2024 12:56 pm IST - Mumbai

ANI

The Mankhurd police have arrested a 22-year-old man on charges of allegedly raping a 12-year-old boy.

According to officials, the incident came to light when the child returned home visibly upset and informed his family that a man, known as 'Ako,' had assaulted him.

The victim reported that he encountered Ako on the street, who offered to help him buy vegetables. Instead, Ako took the boy to the Sonapur area of Mankhurd, where the assault occurred. The family realised the severity of the situation when they noticed the boy was bleeding from his intimate areas and immediately reported the incident to the Mankhurd police.

They searched for the accused and found him wandering in a drunken state. The police registered a case against the man, identified as Sharad Sable, and arrested him. The investigation is ongoing.

