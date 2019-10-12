Drug suppliers from Buldhana arrested

The APMC police on Thursday busted a gang supplying ganja to Navi Mumbai and Thane, in the process breaking a link to school and college students.

Pravin Supda Chavan (27) and Rahul Dashrath Chavan (27) from Buldhana would bring ganja to the city, while Ashish Prem Shankar Yadav from Kalyan and Sunil Kumar Yadav from Wagle Estate, Thane, would receive the supply and distribute it to various agents.

On October 7, assistant police inspector Bhushan Pawar from APMC police station arrested Naushad Ali Shaikh (33), and recovered 2 kg ganja from him. Mr. Shaikh revealed the stock would come to Navi Mumbai on a tourist bus. “We traced the bus, which was coming from Buldhana, and laid a trap at the service road near Shikara Hotel in Sanpada where the accused were unloading bags of ganja into an autorickshaw,” police inspector (crime) Basit Ali Sayyed said.

The accused were caught transferring 105 kg ganja worth ₹8.80 lakh from the luxury bus to the autorickshaw. “The receivers would distribute the drugs to various agents in the city by autorickshaw. The accused from Buldhana would supply the stock every fortnight,” Mr. Pawar said. A police team will visit Buldhana to get to the source. The accused have been remanded in police custody till October 16.

Meanwhile, a special Zone I team arrested a narcotics consumer and traced the agent who supplied the drug to him, as also a Nigerian naitonal who smuggled the drug. During their regular patrol, assistant police inspector Gangadhar Devde from APMC police station and his team arrested Ganesh Suryawanshi, who led them to the agent Imran Khan (30). Mr. Suryawanshi said Mr. Khan supplied drugs outside Father Agnel School. “We laid a trap outside the school area and arrested Mr. Khan, who had 12 gm methaqualone powder with him. He told us about a Nigerian national who supplied it to him,” Mr. Devde said.

The team then laid a trap for the Nigerian, Anehe Kingsley Chinnedu (29), who was arrested after a 2 km chase, said Satish Govekar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vashi division. Methaqualone powder of 47 gm worth ₹1.76 lakh was seized from Mr. Chinnedu, who had smuggled it from Nigeria.

Mr. Khan is believed to supply drugs to school and college students.