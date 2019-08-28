Drug peddling racket that struck deals on WhatsApp busted

With the arrest of a 29-year-old resident of Santacruz, the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has busted a racket that sold marijuana to college students after striking deals on WhatsApp groups.

Earlier this month, the ANC officers received a tip-off on the racket, which they had been trying to crack for a long time. The officers had learnt that college students were getting a steady supply of drugs, but they had no clue where the stash was coming from.

Shivdeep Lande, deputy commissioner of police (ANC), said, “Based on the tip-off, we arrested Sunil Das (29), who is a Santacruz resident. We found him near Navinchand Popatlal Kapadiya Vidyamandir in Vile Parle on Monday. Our team seized nine kg of marijuana worth ₹1.80 lakh from him.”

During his interrogation, the accused revealed that the mastermind of the racket hired him as a delivery boy on a monthly salary of ₹10,000. According to sources, the accused said the mastermind had created a network of young middlemen in the city who struck friendships with college students and became part of their WhatsApp groups.

Mr. Lande said, “On the WhatsApp groups, the students would mention the quantity of marijuana they required and the middlemen would communicate it to their boss. The middlemen would then respond quoting a price for the stash and a deal would be finalised.”

Mr. Lande said the accused would reach a spot to deliver the stash and send his live location on WhatsApp to the middlemen. The middlemen would forward the location to the WhatsApp groups and the students would send someone to the spot to pick up the drugs and make the payment.

A preliminary analysis of the accused’s cell phone indicates that the middlemen were part of around 150 WhatsApp groups, whose members were students from colleges across the city. Several students hailed from affluent families, the ANC officers said.

The ANC is trying to find out how long the racket has been operational. The officers are also contacting the parents of the students and asking them to bring their children to the police station for inquiries, sources said.

The accused has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and has been remanded in police custody till Thursday. Efforts are on to trace and apprehend the mastermind and middlemen, the ANC officers said.