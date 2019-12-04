Drop cases against Maratha morcha, Bhima-Koregaon protesters: NCP

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday demanded that the government withdraw cases against all Ambedkarite protesters who took to the streets after the Bhima-Koregaon violence, and those against members of the Maratha community who marched for reservation.

The NCP is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad commended Mr. Thackeray for scrapping the cases against those protesting the Aarey colony car shed and Nanar refinery. “Similarly, thousands of youngsters were falsely implicated by the previous government in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. Ambedkarite youths were on the road to oppose the communal propaganda. I request the Chief Minister to withdraw the cases against these innocent youngsters,” he said.

NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde, meanwhile, wrote to Mr. Thackeray highlighting the cases against youngsters from the Maratha community. “Their agitation was to seek jobs and education. But the previous government filed cases against them, and the youngsters and their families are under tremendous pressure. The positivity shown by the government in previous cases is required in this case as well,” he said. He also demanded a rollback of cases in the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

NCP MLC Prakash Gajbhiye, too, met Mr. Thackeray and Cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal seeking relief for Dalit youths in the Bhima-Koregaon incident. “There was no reason to target them. Theses cases will destroy the lives of those youngsters. I request Uddhavji to consider rolling back cases against them,” he said.

When asked about the demands, Mr. Thackeray said, “The previous government had ordered withdrawal of the cases in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon riots. We are assessing if this was implemented.”