Drones to be eyes, voice of police to enforce lockdown this Ramadan

The Mumbai Police will be using drones for surveillance and to address the public to ensure that lockdown rules are not violated during the holy month of Ramadan, which begins on Saturday.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has made it essential for authorities to enforce strict curbs on public gatherings. Since the start of the lockdown, several people have been penalised for being present at religious gatherings.

Police officers said they are preparing to ensure that Ramadan festivities are held without the risk of the virus spreading and penal action being taken against the faithful. Officers said the minority community has been under fire ever since the Nizamuddin Markaz and local religious leaders have been working with the police for the last one month.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranaya Ashok said, “We will be using drone cameras to keep watch over the city to ensure that mass gatherings are not held in mosques or on rooftops this year. We are using drones with loudspeakers as public address devices to make repeated appeals to the people to not violate any rules and observe the holy month while staying within the framework of the law.”

Drone cameras are traditionally used to keep a watch on dense crowds during festivals like Ganeshotsav, when the number of footfalls at popular locations outnumber the police personnel. Drone speakers were first used when hundreds of supporters of Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar had gathered outside the office of the Enforcement Directorate in September last year to protest Mr. Pawar being named as an accused in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Scam. The drone speaker was used to issue periodic warnings to the protesters, reminding them to not create a law and order problem.

Additionally, police officers, with the help of local religious leaders and NGOs, have also been working to ensure that food that is traditionally used while breaking the fast twice a day — sehri in the morning and iftaari in the evening — is provided to people at their homes.

An officer said, “This is being carried out by the local personnel to eliminate the need for people to step out of their houses. Appeals are being made through WhatsApp groups asking people to break the fasts inside their houses instead of doing so together in a common gathering space, as is the tradition every year. We have been circulating messages through mohalla committees and local activists for over two weeks.”

Several senior officers, including Mr. Ashok and DCP (Zone I) Sangramsinh Nishandar, said there was no truth in a message being circulated that the lockdown is going to be relaxed from 3.30 a.m. to 12 noon every day during Ramadan. The Cyber police have started investigations to identify and apprehend those behind the hoax message. “According to our inquiries so far, the video is four to five days old. We are probing the matter further,” Mr Nishandar said.